Namibia: Multichoice Talent Factory Launches Free Online Master Class

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) this week launched a series of online Master Classes which are available on its creative network portal, offering exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops affording film and television professionals the ability to interact and learn from the best in Africa.

The Master Class series launches with the 'Produce Like a PRO!' class which is a 20-module masterclass on production from pre to post and comprises of 20 carefully crafted modules. The 'Produce Like a PRO!' class serves the industry's need for easier access to training material, tutorials and templates and available to over 25 000 registered users with a profile on the Talent Factory portal.

The master class offering, according to the CEO of General Entertainment Yolisa Phahle, is part of MultiChoice Group's mission to up-skill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the Film and TV industry across the African continent.

"What makes the 'Produce Like a PRO!' series unique is that it's been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry. From budgeting to casting, the modules have been created by Marie Rosholt, a highly esteemed pioneer in reality television as Executive Producer of 12 series of Big Brother, Survivor, Fear Factor, Deal or no Deal and other series. The recorded master classes have been filmed and packaged by our MTF students sharing the industry master classes hosted by our MTF Academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka with leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps and Steve Gukas," said Phahle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 'Produce Like a PRO!' series is also rooted in breaking down the barriers of access to industry information, and instead ensuring that veteran knowledge and experience is passed on to the next generation of African storytellers. The series also compliments recorded master classes which address industry concerns such as accessibility, opportunity, and quality in local productions.

Launched in March 2019 as the third touchpoint of MultiChoice Africa's ground-breaking corporate shared value (CSV) initiative, the Talent Factory portal is a pan-African, film and television digital marketplace for information sharing on all aspects of Africa's creative industry. The portal offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across Africa to showcase their talent, access opportunities, stay up to date with industry news and expand their industry network. To date, the portal has over 25,000 registered profiles.

The portal is also supported by our various partners including DOLBY (bringing conversations with Oscars nominated artists and winners), the NYFA, AVID through JASCO Broadcast Solutions, Nihilent, among other international and local industry partners.