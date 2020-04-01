Namibia: Blood Donors Urged to Make Contributions During Lockdown to Maintain the Country's Stock

1 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

An official of Namibia's Blood Transfusion Services (NamBTS) has said blood donors will still be allowed to travel to blood donation clinics during the lockdown.

"We appeal to all healthy donors around the country to keep donating during this difficult time, as blood donation is considered an essential service," NamBTS officer, Titus Shivute said.

Shivute said patients in hospital which include; women who give birth, cancer patients and haemophiliacs still need blood products to survive.

"We need our community to stand stronger than ever before. NamBTS has taken all possible measures to step up hygiene protocols at clinics," he added.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services Executive Director, Ben Nangombe in a statement said, due to the closing of schools, universities and other training institutions, the move has forced NamBTS to cancel blood drives.

"This has led to a drop in blood collections by 50% and as a result, NamBTS has started to ration and reduce blood units supplied to blood banks and hospitals across the country," he said.

According to Nangombe, the biggest challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic is to maintain sufficient stocks of blood for patients in need. He asked all potential donors to assist in the quest to maintain the country's blood stock.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.