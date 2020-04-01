Namibia: Blood Donors Urged to Make Contributions During Lockdown to Maintain the Country's Stock

An official of Namibia's Blood Transfusion Services (NamBTS) has said blood donors will still be allowed to travel to blood donation clinics during the lockdown.

"We appeal to all healthy donors around the country to keep donating during this difficult time, as blood donation is considered an essential service," NamBTS officer, Titus Shivute said.

Shivute said patients in hospital which include; women who give birth, cancer patients and haemophiliacs still need blood products to survive.

"We need our community to stand stronger than ever before. NamBTS has taken all possible measures to step up hygiene protocols at clinics," he added.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services Executive Director, Ben Nangombe in a statement said, due to the closing of schools, universities and other training institutions, the move has forced NamBTS to cancel blood drives.

"This has led to a drop in blood collections by 50% and as a result, NamBTS has started to ration and reduce blood units supplied to blood banks and hospitals across the country," he said.

According to Nangombe, the biggest challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic is to maintain sufficient stocks of blood for patients in need. He asked all potential donors to assist in the quest to maintain the country's blood stock.