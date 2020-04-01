Angola: Quarantine Centre Has Incinerator

1 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — To prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the material used in quarantine centres another mobile incinerator will be installed in Calumbo locality, outskirts of Luanda Province, making a total of three in operation.

The other two are at the landfill of Mulemvos (northeast of Luanda City), said last Tuesday the president of the Board of Directors of ELISAL (trash collection company), Gonçalves Imperial. Speaking to the press, in the end of a meeting between the National Waste Agency and the cleaning operators, the source explained that the management of the material from these areas was articulated, considering that it is hazardous waste which will go directly to the incinerators, instead of the landfill where other types of waste are deposited. "It is a virus that is easy to spread, so proper treatment is needed.

On the other hand, we cannot deposit in the landfill where the rest is going, because the surrounding area was taken up by homes and we cannot take any risks", he stressed.

He added that ELISAL and the other companies in the industry are prepared in terms of means and human resources to respond to the situation. "We are going to use the available material, in the hope of acquiring more in the near future," he said, stressing that altogether they have a collection capacity of 12 to 15 tonnes per day.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Waste Agency, Monteiro Lumbo, informed that tasks were distributed to each of the companies, in an integrated operation among the operators to pursue the objective of removing hazardous waste from residential areas.

He explained that the companies will not have access to the collection rooms, but from the containers, stating that security conditions are guaranteed for the people in the collection.

Waste companies' staffs, despite using security material, will also be quarantined and will be periodically examined. "During this period they will not be able to be with their relatives as a precaution. That is why we appeal to the patriotic spirit of companies that have responded positively", he stressed. The companies ELISAL, BEL, SAMBIENTE, RECOLIX and VISTA WEST were represented, in addition to the Cleaning Brigade.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.