Angola: Quarantine Centre Has Incinerator

Luanda — To prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the material used in quarantine centres another mobile incinerator will be installed in Calumbo locality, outskirts of Luanda Province, making a total of three in operation.

The other two are at the landfill of Mulemvos (northeast of Luanda City), said last Tuesday the president of the Board of Directors of ELISAL (trash collection company), Gonçalves Imperial. Speaking to the press, in the end of a meeting between the National Waste Agency and the cleaning operators, the source explained that the management of the material from these areas was articulated, considering that it is hazardous waste which will go directly to the incinerators, instead of the landfill where other types of waste are deposited. "It is a virus that is easy to spread, so proper treatment is needed.

On the other hand, we cannot deposit in the landfill where the rest is going, because the surrounding area was taken up by homes and we cannot take any risks", he stressed.

He added that ELISAL and the other companies in the industry are prepared in terms of means and human resources to respond to the situation. "We are going to use the available material, in the hope of acquiring more in the near future," he said, stressing that altogether they have a collection capacity of 12 to 15 tonnes per day.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Waste Agency, Monteiro Lumbo, informed that tasks were distributed to each of the companies, in an integrated operation among the operators to pursue the objective of removing hazardous waste from residential areas.

He explained that the companies will not have access to the collection rooms, but from the containers, stating that security conditions are guaranteed for the people in the collection.

Waste companies' staffs, despite using security material, will also be quarantined and will be periodically examined. "During this period they will not be able to be with their relatives as a precaution. That is why we appeal to the patriotic spirit of companies that have responded positively", he stressed. The companies ELISAL, BEL, SAMBIENTE, RECOLIX and VISTA WEST were represented, in addition to the Cleaning Brigade.