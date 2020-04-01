South Africa: Nation to Start Enrolling Patients in Landmark COVID-19 Trial

analysis

South African researchers are poised to start enrolling patients in an international clinical trial launched by the World Health Organisation which will compare the safety and effectiveness of four different drugs or drug combinations against Covid-19.

Enrolment of Covid-19 positive patients at 14 hospitals countrywide begins in the next two weeks and is being coordinated by Wits University researchers, Professors Helen Rees and Jeremy Nel.

Rees, who is the Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, told Spotlight that South Africa is more than up to the task ahead. We are "unique" as the country has "extraordinary experience" with HIV and TB trials. "We have done large trials with communities, we have followed up large numbers of people and we have managed to ensure participants stay in the trials."

She said colleagues conducting the trial are first rate and are academics, clinicians, infectious disease experts, virologists and intensive care specialists.

Speed is critical

With total global infections soaring to over 800,000, speed is critical to finding evidence-based treatments for Covid-19. More than 45 countries are contributing to the trial which will dramatically cut the time needed to generate robust evidence on what drugs work, according to WHO...