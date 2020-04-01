Namibia: Torga Optical Sponsors the Eagles' Sunglasses Before Lockdown

1 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

CRICKET Namibia on Tuesday announced Torga Optical Namibia as the official 'eye care partner' for The Eagles.

Torga Optical will sponsor The Eagles' sunglasses and eye testing for two years, 2020 and 2021.

Vision is very important for high-performance sportsmen, thus the need for an eye care partner, Cricket Namibia's chief executive officer Johan Muller said in a statement.

"We are extremely excited to partner Jana and her team from Torga Optical. They are a well-respected brand in Namibia and stand for quality products and good service," said Muller.

"The Eagles will play a high number of international tournaments in the next two years and the need for quality eye care plays a critical role in on-field performance.

"Cricket is a full-day sport and played in the very warm summers of Namibia. I want to encourage every young sportsmen and women to take care of their eyes through regular testing and correct eye products. Torga Optical caters to all these needs," he said.

Torga Optical Namibia owner Jana Kotz said they were delighted with the opportunity to work with the country's ambassadors.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering Cricket Namibia for 2020 and 2021 taking care of The Eagles' visual needs. Vision plays an important role in all sports," she said.

"Healthy eyes and vision are extremely important for optimum sports performance. For a sportsman and woman, vision is much more than simply seeing clearly. Several important visual skills can affect how well you play your sport," she explained.

"We look forward to working with the team and coaching staff. The Eagles are growing from strength to strength and we wish them a great year ahead."

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

