Zimbabwe: Chidzambwa Speaks On Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has implored Zimbabweans to strictly adhere to precautionary measures in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

As prominent figures in football, headlined by players, continue to get involved either through material support or by raising awareness in the battle against the pandemic, Chidzambwa has added his voice to the cause.

Chidzambwa, widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches in the country's history was speaking as Zimbabwe is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown which started on Monday, aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

"The best thing for fans as we go forward is to listen to what the authorities have to say," Chidzambwa told the regional football body COSAFA's official website.

"If they say stay at home, then we musty heed that advice. Already it is clear we have to avoid gatherings altogether," he said.

Chidzambwa who enjoyed a successful playing carer with local football giants Dynamos and the Warriors is undotedly the most succesful coach in the history of the COSAFA Cup with five tournament wins as a coach.

His last coaching assignment was with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last July.

"Unfortunately, because of the virus, the new season has yet to get underway in Zimbabwe. It was supposed to start after the CHAN tournament but now we have to wait and see."

Not that the Harare-based Chidzambwa will stray far from the game: "I'm at home isolating myself, watching football and when I'm tired of the TV, then I read football manuals.

"I cannot stay away from the game," he laughs.

Chidzambwa announced his retirement from coaching last week ending an illustrious 36-year long career on the touchline.

Last year Chidzambwa quit the Warriors job following a forgettable campaign at the 2019 AFCON finals held in Egypt, in which Zimbabwe crushed out in the group stages.

Nevertheless, the 67 year old coach's name will forever be engraved in Zimbabwe football folklore in light of his numerous achievements.