Nelson Mandela spent 18 YEARS in a two-metre by two-metre cell on Robben Island. He kept sane by studying, exercising, playing marathon chess games, conjuring memories of loved ones and the places of his heart. He also never stopped plotting the revolution.

'The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity'

- Ellen Par

In 1790, a French aristocrat, Xavier de Maistre, was sentenced to six weeks (or 42 days) house arrest in Turin for participating in a duel. A lover of reading and art, De Maistre had always sought to defy the bounds of gravity and earthly confinement.

As a young man he had fashioned a pair of wings made of paper and wire, hoping to "fly" to the United States. Two years later, he briefly became airborne in a hot air balloon which almost immediately crashed back to Earth. And then he found himself confined to his room as punishment for the duel.

De Maistre was born in 1763 in Chambery at the foot of the French Alps and, after his sentencing to house arrest, donned a pair of blue and pink pyjamas and turned his confinement into a great adventure, an imaginary voyage which...