South Africa: Room Travel - Go Where You Like When You Like - Nelson Mandela Did, in His Mind

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Nelson Mandela spent 18 YEARS in a two-metre by two-metre cell on Robben Island. He kept sane by studying, exercising, playing marathon chess games, conjuring memories of loved ones and the places of his heart. He also never stopped plotting the revolution.

'The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity'

- Ellen Par

In 1790, a French aristocrat, Xavier de Maistre, was sentenced to six weeks (or 42 days) house arrest in Turin for participating in a duel. A lover of reading and art, De Maistre had always sought to defy the bounds of gravity and earthly confinement.

As a young man he had fashioned a pair of wings made of paper and wire, hoping to "fly" to the United States. Two years later, he briefly became airborne in a hot air balloon which almost immediately crashed back to Earth. And then he found himself confined to his room as punishment for the duel.

De Maistre was born in 1763 in Chambery at the foot of the French Alps and, after his sentencing to house arrest, donned a pair of blue and pink pyjamas and turned his confinement into a great adventure, an imaginary voyage which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.