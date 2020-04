Zimbabwe: MDC Leadership Question Done Deal, Says Hwende

MDC Alliance secretary general Chalton Hwende has insisted Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling declaring as illegitimate Nelson Chamisa's leader was null and void, adding the MDC leadership question was long decided by the millions that voted the 42-year-old politician in the 2018 elections.

In a statement he posted via social media Tuesday, Hwende also questioned how the Supreme Court found it appropriate to pass the ruling when Chief Justice Luke Malaba had declared the courts will abide by the 21-day coronavirus lockdown and only handle urgent cases.

"We note the Supreme Court judgement, although it is curiously passed in the middle of a global security lockdown and amid a declaration by the Chief Justice that the Court would only consider urgent and bail applications," Hwende said.

Hwende said the MDC leadership question that was fought between former vice president Thokozani Khupe and Chamisa was decided when the latter garnered a massive 2,6 million votes in the 2018 presidential election against the former who got a paltry figure.

"We must emphasise that politically, the question of the leadership of the MDC Alliance Party was irreversibly decided by the people of Zimbabwe and reaffirmed at many different points," he said.

"To note is that the MDC Alliance Party leadership was endorsed by the 2.6 million Zimbabweans who voted for President Nelson Chamisa and the team he leads.

"The people also had an opportunity to elect the President and give him a team during the 2019 Gweru Congress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They spoke resoundingly on the question and there can be no equivocation or ambiguity on the political resolution of the MDC Alliance Party leadership questions.

"Finally, we all know that the MDC Alliance is represented in parliament and so is ZANU PF, Khupe's party and some independents. This is a way through which Zimbabweans are expressly represented in parliament (regardless of the rigging and cheating related to the elections).

"From all the four corners of our nation, the party remains united, is moving from strength to strength and we will provide the leadership we were asked to provide. We take our duties seriously.

"As such, we believe that the one thing that remains important to us, outside the politicking by some individuals, is that we must continue to take serious matters to of the prevention of the transmission of COVID-19. Our people as a country need to be united and continue to observe various steps for preventing the spread of COVID-19."