Namibia: Rundu Hospital Ramps Up Efforts Against COVID-19

1 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Rundu Private Hospital has put a few low-cost measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Managing director of the hospital Preetha Goosen told Nampa yesterday that the institution is only allowing five people at a time to use the various services the hospital offers.

"We provide chairs at the back of the building for the rest of the people waiting their turn. The chairs are also set one metre apart," she explained.

Goosen said they decided to rope in the ambulance personnel who check the body temperatures of the people waiting to make use of the hospital.

"The personnel will first check your temperature after which your hands get sanitised before you enter the building," she said.

Goosen said it was important for them to take more aggressive measures due to the influx of people into the region.

"So far, we have not picked up any scare," she said.

In addition, the hospital put up signs on the door in English and Rukwangali informing people on what to do if they show symptoms of the virus.

Goosen complimented businesses such as retail shops for adhering to the government's call to keep clients safe when entering their premises and said she had observed that Build It, which is located just opposite the hospital, was also only allowing a few people to go in and do their shopping at a time while others waited outside standing one metre apart. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.