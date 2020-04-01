Namibia: Rundu Hospital Ramps Up Efforts Against COVID-19

THE Rundu Private Hospital has put a few low-cost measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Managing director of the hospital Preetha Goosen told Nampa yesterday that the institution is only allowing five people at a time to use the various services the hospital offers.

"We provide chairs at the back of the building for the rest of the people waiting their turn. The chairs are also set one metre apart," she explained.

Goosen said they decided to rope in the ambulance personnel who check the body temperatures of the people waiting to make use of the hospital.

"The personnel will first check your temperature after which your hands get sanitised before you enter the building," she said.

Goosen said it was important for them to take more aggressive measures due to the influx of people into the region.

"So far, we have not picked up any scare," she said.

In addition, the hospital put up signs on the door in English and Rukwangali informing people on what to do if they show symptoms of the virus.

Goosen complimented businesses such as retail shops for adhering to the government's call to keep clients safe when entering their premises and said she had observed that Build It, which is located just opposite the hospital, was also only allowing a few people to go in and do their shopping at a time while others waited outside standing one metre apart. - Nampa