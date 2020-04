Luanda — Angola has not registered new cases of corona-virus (Covid-19) in the last 48 hours, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda said in a press conference last Tuesday, in Luanda.

So far, the country maintains the seven registered cases, two of which resulted in deaths.

Of the seven registered cases, one has recovered and may be discharged in the next few days.

The other four patients are stable, ANGOP has learnt.