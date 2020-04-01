Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - 33 Samples Tested

Government yesterday tested 33 samples for Covid-19 at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and none tested positive.

This brings the total number of samples tested to 274 since the first case was confirmed on March 20.

The number of confirmed cases remain at eight including one death. Of the eight cases, four were imported from Dubai, United Kingdom and United States of America while the other four were local transmissions of people who got into contact with two of the imported cases.

Globally, 860 927 people have so far contracted the disease, while 42 361 have died from it with 178 540 people having recovered.