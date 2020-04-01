Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - 33 Samples Tested

1 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Government yesterday tested 33 samples for Covid-19 at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and none tested positive.

This brings the total number of samples tested to 274 since the first case was confirmed on March 20.

The number of confirmed cases remain at eight including one death. Of the eight cases, four were imported from Dubai, United Kingdom and United States of America while the other four were local transmissions of people who got into contact with two of the imported cases.

Globally, 860 927 people have so far contracted the disease, while 42 361 have died from it with 178 540 people having recovered.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.