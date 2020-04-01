Ethiopia: Oromia Bank Joins Fight to Combat Spread of Covid-19

1 April 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Oromia International Bank has joined the commercial banks that have contributed donations to the national mobilisation fund to ward off the potential spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Bank pitched in five million Birr to the fund after the board of directors approved the donation yesterday. Misganu Arega, state minister for Trade & Industry and the chairperson of the resource mobilisation committee, received the cheque from Teferi Mekonnen, acting president of Oromia International Bank.

Starting from the end of last week, nine financial institutions including Oromia donated a total of 48 million Br to the committee. The largest contributions were made by Ethiopian Insurance Corporation, Awash Bank and Dashen Bank, which donated 10 million Br each.

So far, the Ministry of Health has reported 29 confirmed cases. Except for the two individuals who were transferred to their home country of Japan, the remaining patients are receiving medical treatments at designated treatment centers. Two individuals were also discharged last week after they fully recovered.

