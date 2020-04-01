Namibia: Symlafas Set to Take Place in September

The Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLAFA) organising team has announced the return of its annual awards show to the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in Windhoek.

This year's show, the fourth edition, will be held on 12 September according to a recent press statement.

The first SYMLAFAs took place in 2017 and to date the annual red carpet event has seen continental personalities such as South African actor and presenter Maps Maponyane and Lasizwe Dambuza, and also Nigerian reality TV star Beverly Osu, gracing the stage.

As well as recognising entrants for their hard work in various categories, the awards also takes pride in creating a platform for local and international personalities to network.

"In 2018 the second edition of SYMLAFAs was broadcast live on One Africa television, giving us a platform to reach a wider audience. We are thus honoured to announce our collaboration with the national broadcaster, NBC, since 2019, which took SYMLAFA 2019 to a larger audience of 1,6 million viewers.

"Over the years the SYMLAFA's stage has embraced artists such Sally Boss Madam, Kp Illest, Top Cheri, Fernando The Drumking, Imms Music and many more," Helena Ngaifiwa, the managing director at Simply You Magazine said.

She added this year's event will be held under the theme 'Met Gala', that aims to celebrate fashion and arts on its well anticipated red carpet, with a rousing line-up of performers and international personalities.

"We are very excited to announce our collaboration with NWR to encourage our personalities to promote tourism and the beautiful heritage of our country. Each winner will walk away with an NWR voucher valued at N$5 000 to any NWR resort in Namibia," she said.

Application forms are available on their website symnam.com. To enter the awards, an application form in any category must be completed. Entries close on 29 May.