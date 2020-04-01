Ethiopia Extends Partial Closure of Courts for 23 More Days

1 April 2020
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

The Federal Supreme Court has extended the partial closure of the Federal Courts for an additional 23 working days, announced Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi.

The extension was based on information and guidelines from the Ministry of Health on the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to maintain the safety of its judges, court employees, their families and the community at large, according to Meaza.

However, the Federal Courts will continue their functions for urgent cases, cases pertaining to human rights and the safety and security of the country, as well as the implementation of laws concerning COVID-19. The courts will also continue passing rulings on ongoing cases and cases that are close to a decision.

Rulings made on civil court cases will be publicised with reference to their specific case number on the Federal Supreme Court's website. The Federal Courts have been partially closed since March 19, 2020, as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

