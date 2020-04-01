Tunisia: National Hackathon to Combat Covid-19 to Be Launched, April 3-5

Tunis/Tunisia — The financial audit and consulting firm Ernest and Young and the Accelerator Lab of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are launching an online hackathon dedicated to the fight against COVID-19 in Tunisia "Hack4 COVID-19" on April 3-5.

Drawing on previous initiatives in other countries around the world, this hackathon will bring together several young teams who will work remotely for 48 hours to present innovative digital solutions that will help address societal issues such as the coronavirus crisis.

The mission of the teams will thus be to develop learning alternatives for pupils, teachers and the entire school system and to propose tele-medicine applications.

This will notably involve the presentation of solutions to define the needs of hospitals and other healthcare providers for medical equipment, to address the full range of issues facing enterprises during this quarantine period and to make telework accessible.

This hackathon is dedicated to developers, innovative enterprises and start-ups, technological actors and designers.