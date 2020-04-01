Tunisia: General Lockdown - Postponement of National Written Exams, Possible (Omar Ouelbani)

1 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Education Ministry could postpone the dates of national written exams if the State decides to extend the general lockdown period to after April 20, Exams Director at the Education Ministry Omar Ouelbani said on Wednesday.

In a statement to TAP, Ouelbani explained that in the event that the general lockdown is extended until the end of April, the national written exams will be postponed until the end of June.

"The month of May will be devoted to the completion of school curricula," he added.

Ouelbani said the Ministry of Education had prepared several scenarios to ensure that the national exams would be held this year.

These scenarios, according to him, will depend on the duration of the general lockdown period.

"If the general lockdown will continue to the end of May, the month of June will be dedicated to the completion of courses and the exams will be held during the first two weeks of July," he added.

The schedule of exams will be maintained, he specified.

