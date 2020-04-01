Namibia: Nam Short Film Highlights Beauty of Black Love

SOMETIMES a movie doesn't have to do too much to make an impact. You will see this if you take 10 minutes out of your day to watch 'Project: Black Love' a short Namibian film that aims to highlight the intricacy, simplicity and necessity of love amongst black people.

The brainchild of three local creatives, this short and silent film shines the spotlight on certain emotions and feelings many navigate every day, familiar experiences with the people we hold nearest and dearest to us.

Borne out of the desire to work with each other and finally brought together by what can only be considered fate, Muhudi Simana, Anna-Gloria Shigwedha and Shili Munyama wanted this film to accurately represent what they thought black love was, in a time when love might be what is missing in the world.

"With everything in the media and the news and the art scene right now, it's all so chaotic. There's no peace. Everyone is consuming confusion, chaos and panic," says Munyama, a creative director who also works as part of Imagination Studios, shooting and conceptualising local music videos.

Be it simply reading to your loved one as they take a bath, flirting with that boy you just met at the kiosk or staring into the eyes of your personal person, the film expertly depicts the different forms that love can show up in.

The team wanted it to be something relatable, that would make the average person feel seen and acknowledged. Hence they included queer couples, straight couples and a couple that isn't quite yet a couple.

The soundtrack of the film pairs really well with the soft and sensual visuals, featuring a mix of lofi tunes and neo soul sounds.

There is a certain feeling of home in each scene that portrays a different version of what black love looks and feels like. Sometimes it's steamy, sometimes it's intense, sometimes it is just you shaving your girlfriend's head, but it's always wholesome.

The actors are natural and believable communicating in fleeting touch, eye contact and genuine smiles which sees the viewer become more invested in the futures of each couple.

"We wanted to make something that would impact the creative scene and have people think 'damn'. We wanted to show the different love languages in a way that people could connect to, not just to consume but to fully experience and relate to," said Munyama.

The team is clear on the fact that they chose black love because it just resonated with them so deeply, and they wanted to be able to create a safe space for everyone.

To watch 'Project: Black Love' follow @Proj.ectblacklove on Instagram.

- @anne_hambuda on social media.