Tunisia: Kasserine-Covid-19 - 46 Medics and Paramedics Under Mandatory Quarantine At Student Residence

1 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 46 medics and paramedics working at the Kasserine regional hospital have been placed under mandatory quarantine at the Sbeitla Student Residence (Kasserine Governorate) since March 3.

This measure had been taken as a preventive measure after a doctor working in the hospital's emergency department tested positive for Covid-19, medical sources told TAP correspondent.

Another hospital staff members (more than 40 persons) were subjected to self-isolation at home, the same sources added.

Furthermore, the health units in the region have begun to take samples for testing from patients who had been in contact with the contaminated doctor, according to the same sources, who specified that a toll-free number 80107859 has been made available to citizens to determine the list of patients who had recently consulted that doctor.

The doctor in question, who is from the Mahdia governorate, came to the hospital on Sunday for an overnight shift before returning home.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

