South Africa: Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Warns Against Fraudulent Websites

press release

Scam alert! Minister Ntshavheni warns against fraudulent websites soliciting information from SMME under the pretext of provision of support

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has recently learned of a company named RR Creations Solutions that issued a statement offering an opportunity to SMMEs in the Essential Goods Manufacture category to apply on their website.

The company alleges to have been mandated by the Department to assist with the registration process of SMMEs who will be considered for opportunities to supply goods to Spaza shops and retailers nationwide.

The organisation further claims to have been tasked to accept applications from SMMEs on behalf of the Department of Small Business Development during the COVID-19 National disaster.

The Minister for Small Business Development, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni wishes to caution the public against this false announcement and notify SMMEs that RR Creations Solutions is not an entity of the Department of Small Business Development and has not been delegated or authorised by the department to compile an SMME database on their behalf.

Members of the public and SMMEs are advised to disregard the announcement and refrain from utilising RR Creation Solution website for the purpose of accessing DSBD support.

In addition, the Minister wishes to inform SMMEs, Spaza shops and retailers nationwide that the Department is working directly with its agencies SEFA and SEDA and no other intermediaries during this COVID-19 National disaster period. Registration for SMME support can be made through our official website at www.smmesa.gov.za.