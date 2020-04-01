South Africa: MEC Bheki Ntuli Inspects Sassa Cash Pay Points and Monitors Law Enforcement Operations in Zululand District

30 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaision, Bheki Ntuli together with Ulundi Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr Wilson Ntshangase, SAPS Brigadier Luvuno and SASSA representative Mr Mvubu, inspected SASSA cash pay points in the Zululand District.

MEC Ntuli is the provincial government's Zululand District champion and participated as part of provincial government's monitoring of the SASSA Grant Payments in KwaZulu-Natal. He visited the Ulundi and Nongoma Post Offices, where he interacted with Grant recipients and spoke to them of the importance of social distancing.

MEC Ntuli also inspected law enforcement operations in the Zululand District and was present at the multi-disciplinary law enforcement roadblock on Road P700, which connects Empangeni and Ulundi to ensure compliance, as well as a multi-displinary road block in Nongoma.

