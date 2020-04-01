Kenya: Ethiopian Gunmen Open Fire On Kenyan Workers in Moyale

1 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jacob Walter

Tension is high in Moyale town after Ethiopian gunmen, said to be unhappy with the closure of Kenyan border to arrest the spread of coronavirus, attacked a team of local contractors.

The contractors, who started work on Monday, had been hired by the county administration to dig tunnels on the borderline to stop entry and exit from Kenya.

Source told the Nation that the gunmen opened fire on the workers as they excavated a tunnel on Wednesday morning, ripping apart the fuel tank of an excavator.

Gunshots rent the air as the gunmen in military uniform engaged the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in sporadic exchange of fire and running battles.

Marsabit County Commissioner Evans Achoki confirmed the incident but remained guarded about the identities of the attackers.

"We are still not sure about the identity of the gunmen who opened fire on our constructors who were digging tunnels along the border consequently damaging one of the fuel tank of the excavators on the site," Mr Achoki told the Nation on phone.

"KDF has rushed to quell the tension and as we speak there is calm."

A Kenya Chamber of commerce official told the Nation that Ethiopian traders and security forces were unhappy with Nairobi's decision to close the border.

Reports indicate Ethiopian Takabas, the equivalent of Kenyan police reservists, expressed their displeasure and vowed to keep the border open.

This is not an isolated attack. Ethiopian gunmen have been crossing into Kenya and attacking villagers suspected to harbour militiamen and rebels.

On March 12, gunmen, whom locals claimed were Ethiopian soldiers, crossed the border and killed five Kenyans at Sessi area.

The foreigners broke into houses and opened fire on the men, accusing them of harbouring Ethiopian rebels.

Sporadic gunshots were also witnessed on March 13 in the area that lies on the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.