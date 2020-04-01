South Africa: National School of Government On Online Courses for Public Servants During Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown

1 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The National School of Government (NSG) has unveiled more online courses for public servants to complete while observing the national lockdown at home to prevent the spread of the Corona virums.

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration Mr Senzo Mchunu on Tuesday 31 March 2020 urged public servants to enrol for the compulsory Nyukela Pre-Senior Management Service course during this period as part of building an ethical, capable and developmental public service.

All who wish to join the senior management service should complete this course. The NSG has in addition unveiled more online courses that are ready from today, 1st of April 2020, for self-registration and enrolment.

These courses, which are available at no cost to the officials, are the following;

Getting started with eLearning (This is not a course, but prepares online learners for eLearning)

Writing for Government

Ethics in the Public Service (Compulsory course for all public servants)

Ethics for Internal Auditors

Policy and Procedure on Incapacity Leave and Ill-Health Retirement (PILIR)

Generally Recognised Accounting Practice (GRAP) course

Introduction to Strategic Planning and Management

Introduction to Leading Change

Introduction to Financial Management and Budgeting.

To peruse all the E-Learning courses officials should;

Go to the NSG website (https://www.thensg.gov.za/).

Click on "Open eLearning courses" under the eLearning tab on the NSG website.

Follow the on-screen instructions to register an online profile (if they have not done so yet).

Enrol in the available eLearning course/s of their choice.

The NSG trains about 4000 public servants annually at its premises in Sunnyside, Pretoria and 40 000 in external venues in other cities nationwide.

The NSG suspended face-to-face training last month in light of the national lockdown and will enhance online training during this period.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

