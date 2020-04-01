South Africa: MEC Bheki Ntuli On Public Transport Operating Hours During Social Grant Payments

press release

MEC Ntuli welcomes announcement by Minister Mbalula to relax public transport operating hours for social grant beneficiaries

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr Bheki Ntuli, has welcomed the announcement made by the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, which authorises taxis and buses to operate from 05h00 until 20h00 effective from tomorrow, 30 March 2020 until 3 April 2020.

MEC Ntuli said the province has a large population that lives below the poverty line and over 2,7 million social grant beneficiaries, predominantly those residing in townships and rural areas, who rely on public transport for them to access South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) cash pay points.

"Public transport is an essential service as it is the only means of transport for the poorest of the poor.

As a caring government, we are sympathetic to the plight of the poor and welcome the pronouncement made by the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to amend the Public Transport Direction in order for social grant beneficiaries to be able to travel to and from their SASSA cash pay points," said MEC Ntuli.

MEC Ntuli reiterated that members of the public should adhere to the social distancing call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa and carry their Identity Documentation and SASSA cards when travelling on public transport to assist law enforcement efforts of the lockdown regulations.

"We understand that many of our people have been adversely affected by the public transport operating hours restrictions, but we strongly appeal to members of the public to adhere to the national lockdown regulations by minimising unnecessary travelling and practicing social distancing.

Law enforcement agencies have been deployed across the length and breadth of the province to ensure law and order. Those that are found to be in contravention of the lockdown regulations or act against the prescripts of the law will be arrested," added MEC Ntuli.