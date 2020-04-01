Namibia: //Kharas Police to Screen Inmates for COVID-19

31 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The //Kharas police will take measures to screen inmates in holding cells for the coronavirus to deter the spread of the disease among them.

This was revealed at a meeting held yesterday at Keetmanshoop where stakeholders in the region updated the governor, Lucia Basson, about the measures being put into place to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

//Kharas acting health director Dr Refanus Kooper said thermometer guns will be made available to the police to assist with Covid-19 screening, and that officers will be trained by medical staff on how to use the devices.

He said this in response to concerns raised by the //Kharas police's regional commander, commissioner David Indongo, that the disease could spread in overcrowded police holding cells.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.