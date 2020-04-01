Namibia: //Kharas Police to Screen Inmates for COVID-19

The //Kharas police will take measures to screen inmates in holding cells for the coronavirus to deter the spread of the disease among them.

This was revealed at a meeting held yesterday at Keetmanshoop where stakeholders in the region updated the governor, Lucia Basson, about the measures being put into place to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

//Kharas acting health director Dr Refanus Kooper said thermometer guns will be made available to the police to assist with Covid-19 screening, and that officers will be trained by medical staff on how to use the devices.

He said this in response to concerns raised by the //Kharas police's regional commander, commissioner David Indongo, that the disease could spread in overcrowded police holding cells.