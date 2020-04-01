Namibia: Coronavirus Briefs - //Kharas Police to Screen Inmates

The //Kharas police will take measures to screen inmates in holding cells for Covid-19. Acting health director Refanus Kooper said thermometer guns will be made available to the police for Covid-19 screening and that officers will be trained by medical staff on how to use the devices.

Old Mutual donates N$5 million

OLD Mutual Namibia has pledged to donate N$5 million towards the nationwide efforts to address challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The marketing, communication and strategy executive, Ndangi Katoma, said specific areas of support included provision of food to the poor and the vulnerable communities, technical equipment and allowances for medical professionals. N$1 million would go towards the supply and delivery of food to the poor, old-age homes and orphanages. N$2,7 million would be used for Covid-19 testing, while another N$1,3 million would be given to the National Disaster Fund.

Essential services applications at trade ministry

BUSINESSES wanting to get official certification, as providers of essential and crucial services during the Covid-19 state of emergency, can submit applications to the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade. Officials who can be contacted for applications are Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati ([email protected] or [email protected]), Tileinge Peyependa Nghaamwa ([email protected]), Patricia Liswaniso ([email protected]), Sakeus Kapenda ([email protected]) and Naveuye Indongo ([email protected] or [email protected]).

OK Foods implements new measures

OK Foods at Khorixas, the only food retailer in the north-western town, since Saturday ordered customers to stand in a queue, one metre apart. A shopper told The Namibian that it was a great initiative and that people needed to be serious about Covid-19. The shoppers' hands were also sanitised upon entering the shop.