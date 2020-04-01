Namibia: Call for //Kharas to Be Put On Lockdown

1 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

//KHARAS governor Lucia Basson has suggested that the government also places the region on lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor made the call at the meeting on Monday, where stakeholders updated her on their responses to Covid-19.

"Considering the fact that //Kharas shares at least five entry points with South Africa, and with the the rest of the world at Lüderitz, there are possibilities that we might still have tourists roaming around lodges in the region," she remarked.

Because of this, Basson said she believes the region is highly vulnerable, thus the suggestion that it be place on lockdown.

Basson urged stakeholders to ensure all tourists in their respective constituencies are tested for the coronavirus, and that those found positive be quarantined.

The //Kharas acting health director, Dr Refanus Kooper, on Monday confirmed that another person who had been in South Africa recently, was screened and tested for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

"We are still waiting for the test results of the fourth suspected case," he said, adding that results of the other three people, who had shown symptoms coronavirus, had come out negative.

The medical director said a French tourist, who tested positive for the coronavirus, still remains in isolation at the Keetmanshoop state hospital.

"It is his 12th day in isolation, and his condition is stable," he added. Basson further implored regional councillors to take a leading role, and work closely with local authorities, businesspeople, farming communities and traditional leaders to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, she directed that regional disaster risk management committees must be made functional and small locality-based task forces be established to work with the grass-roots and be able to report to the next identified level weekly.

"This is to educate the people to strictly follow precautionary measures both at household, and social level, and also to monitor the well-being of the people.

The politician directed that Namibians returning from South Africa or other countries should be immediately quarantined under strict supervision.

"The tendency to keep a family member who crossed the border into Namibia must not be left in the hands of the family alone," she reminded.

