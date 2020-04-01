Tanzania: Second Tanzanian Patient Recovers From Coronavirus

1 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Rose Mirembe

Tanzania has reported the recovery of a second coronavirus patient, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu has announced.

"On March 31, one of the Covid-19 patients who was recovering at Temeke treatment Centre in Dar es Salaam tested negative of the virus and has been discharged," Ms Mwalimu said in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister also confirmed a new case in Dar es Salaam, raising the national tally to 20.

Ms Mwalimu said the new patient is a female American national who had close contact with a confirmed infected person.

"The total number of Covid-19 patients confirmed in the country has reached 20. 17 patients continue to receive treatment and their condition is improving," she added.

Last week, the minister reported the recovery of a 46-year-old woman.

On Monday, the country also recorded its first coronavirus death, that of a 49-year-old Tanzanian man who had an underlying health condition.

