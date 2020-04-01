Uganda: District Boss Who Assaulted RDC for Enforcing Museveni Directives Released On Shs1m Bail

Bunyangabu District chairman who attempted to slap the Resident District Commission who had gone to enforce the presidential directives in a bid to prevent the spread coronavirus has been charged with assault.

Mr James Ategeka is alleged to have assaulted Ms Jane Asiimwe and called her names before he was arrested by police on March 30, 2020.

The chairman was trying to block the RDC and her coronavirus taskforce from taking away the government vehicle in line with the presidential directive.

Mr Ategeka on Wednesday appeared in Fort Portal Magistrate's Court where he denied the charges and asked the Grade II Magistrate, Nathan Mulidwa to release him on bail.

After fulfilling all the bail terms, including presentation of substantial sureties, Mr Ategeka was granted a non cash bail of Shs1 million.

The magistrates then ordered Ategeka to return to court on April 28, 2020 for further mention of the case.

A video captured by one of the eyewitnesses shows a charged LC5 chairman attempting to slap the RDC before he was restrained by a group of officials. The video that went viral on the social media was a subject of discussion in Parliament yesterday. The lawmakers across the political spectrum demanded action against the LC5 chairman. Finance Minister Matia Kasaija however promised an investigation into the matter.