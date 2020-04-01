Malawi Football Legend Chancy Gondwe's Biography Ready May 1

1 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Malawi football legend, former national team and Big Bullets midfield maestro, Chancy Vinnie Gondwe, will launch his biography on May 1, 2020.

Chancy Vinny Gondwe authors book of life

The biography has been authored by Reverend Reuben Chideya and according to Gondwe, he has packaged his story in a 175 paged book on the lost history of Malawi football and is depicting "the rise and fall of Chancy Gondwe".

Gondwe is now a pastor but was a household name in football when he played brilliant football for the then Bata Bullets and captained the Malawi national football team. He was also captain for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa after playing first for Bidvest Wits.

Gondwe says he is a good example of players who rose high in their career but achieved very little partly due bad behaviour. He says football players should now have managers who can guide them in their life styles and management of finances.

"I told Reverend Chideya that he will be writing what I will actually be telling him. The book is a true reflection of me. It's a book that sometimes makes me nearly cry when I read it.

"People know Chancy Gondwe as former football player but they don't know the real Chancy Gondwe of that time. So through this book people will know what exactly I was doing when I was a player up to now. It shows my earlier games at Bullets, when I was at the pick of my career as a football player up to what I am today," explains Gondwe.

The book exposes both the light and dark side of the talented midfielder. For example, issues like getting out the national team camp unlawfully, being left in a foreign country by the national team for arriving late at the airport for a flight back home and having multiple relationships with members of the opposite sex have all been highlighted in the biography.

The book hopes to be light and a guide for the current players enjoying high status today.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.