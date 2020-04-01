Malawi Football Legend Chancy Gondwe's Biography Ready May 1

Malawi football legend, former national team and Big Bullets midfield maestro, Chancy Vinnie Gondwe, will launch his biography on May 1, 2020.

Chancy Vinny Gondwe authors book of life

The biography has been authored by Reverend Reuben Chideya and according to Gondwe, he has packaged his story in a 175 paged book on the lost history of Malawi football and is depicting "the rise and fall of Chancy Gondwe".

Gondwe is now a pastor but was a household name in football when he played brilliant football for the then Bata Bullets and captained the Malawi national football team. He was also captain for Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa after playing first for Bidvest Wits.

Gondwe says he is a good example of players who rose high in their career but achieved very little partly due bad behaviour. He says football players should now have managers who can guide them in their life styles and management of finances.

"I told Reverend Chideya that he will be writing what I will actually be telling him. The book is a true reflection of me. It's a book that sometimes makes me nearly cry when I read it.

"People know Chancy Gondwe as former football player but they don't know the real Chancy Gondwe of that time. So through this book people will know what exactly I was doing when I was a player up to now. It shows my earlier games at Bullets, when I was at the pick of my career as a football player up to what I am today," explains Gondwe.

The book exposes both the light and dark side of the talented midfielder. For example, issues like getting out the national team camp unlawfully, being left in a foreign country by the national team for arriving late at the airport for a flight back home and having multiple relationships with members of the opposite sex have all been highlighted in the biography.

The book hopes to be light and a guide for the current players enjoying high status today.