Malawi Skipper Applauds Increase in Players' Allowances

Current Malawi national football team captain, John Banda, has welcomed the idea by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to hike allowances for national team players.

Allowance boost: John Banda (centre) Ernest Tambe left and Bashir Maunde... .photo Jeromy Kadewere

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda told sports journalists last week in Blantyre that allowances for national team players would be increased.

Banda said it is important for FAM to consider increasing the allowances because what the players get now is not enough.

"Although as players we haven't been officially told about this, I feel this is a welcome development. We will appreciate very much if this materialises.

"I think FAM has realised that we don't get enough but as players we have never complained and this news is coming at the right time," explained Banda.

Reports indicate that Flames players get K100, 000.00 for a win, K50, 000.00 for a draw and 50 dollars as an allowance when they travel outside, which is equivalent to about K37, 000.00. Training allowance is currently at K6, 000.00.

Banda declined to suggest the increase players would want as of now.