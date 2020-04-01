Malawi Skipper Applauds Increase in Players' Allowances

1 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Current Malawi national football team captain, John Banda, has welcomed the idea by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to hike allowances for national team players.

Allowance boost: John Banda (centre) Ernest Tambe left and Bashir Maunde... .photo Jeromy Kadewere

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda told sports journalists last week in Blantyre that allowances for national team players would be increased.

Banda said it is important for FAM to consider increasing the allowances because what the players get now is not enough.

"Although as players we haven't been officially told about this, I feel this is a welcome development. We will appreciate very much if this materialises.

"I think FAM has realised that we don't get enough but as players we have never complained and this news is coming at the right time," explained Banda.

Reports indicate that Flames players get K100, 000.00 for a win, K50, 000.00 for a draw and 50 dollars as an allowance when they travel outside, which is equivalent to about K37, 000.00. Training allowance is currently at K6, 000.00.

Banda declined to suggest the increase players would want as of now.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.