Mozambique: Citizens Infected With Coronavirus Are Recovering

Maputo — The eight people diagnosed in Mozambique as infected by the new coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease are all showing signs of recovery, while they comply with home quarantine, according to the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Tuesday, Marlene said "they are all doing well and are recovering. We have no case in which the patient's situation is deteriorating".

The Ministry of Health is continuing to trace the contacts of each of the eight, to see whether they infected anybody else before they went into quarantine. "There is a cumulative total of 124 people who are being monitored", said Marlene.

She added that so far the health authorities have tested 260 people suspected of carrying the coronavirus. 36 of these tests were carried out in the previous 24 hours, and all were negative.

It had been 72 hours since a new coronavirus case was detected. Hence the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 remains eight. Of these, six were imported (meaning they are believed to have contracted the disease outside Mozambique), and the other two are cases of local transmission.

Although the number of known infected people has remained stationary for three days, the Health Ministry warns that this is no reason for citizens to drop their guard and relax the preventive measures against Covid-19. There could well be infected people in society who are showing no symptoms and are thus unaware that they are carrying the coronavirus.

Mozambique does not have enough material to carry out testing on a mass scale, and so has opted to test people regarded as "suspect", mainly because they are showing possible Covid-19 symptoms, such as a high fever.