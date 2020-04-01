Mozambique: Three Accused of Theft of Medicines in Zambezia

1 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested three people in the central province of Zambezia for the theft of medicines, reports Wednesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The men all work for the Provincial Health Directorate. They are the head of the provincial medical stores, a pharmacist and a driver.

The driver was caught red handed, as he was illegally transporting 63 boxes of medicines from the stores to be sold on the informal market.

The theft was aborted on Saturday by the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC). On Tuesday, the provincial head of SERNIC, Armndo Bechane, showed the recovered medicines to reporters. He said they were valued at almost two million meticais (about 30,000 US dollars).

The three men arrested have denied their involvement in the crime.

