South Africa: North West Economic Development On COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations and Directives

In ensuring that businesses adhere to the Disaster Management Consumer & Customer Protection and National Disaster Management Regulations and Directives the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism through Consumer Affairs and Small Business Units conducted inspections within Mahikeng area.

During the inspection, it was observed that most of the chain stores are still operating their open air food markets which is in-contravention of the regulations. For example businesses were found selling prepared foodstuffs like pap and vleis, pies and cooked vegetables which are regarded non-essential goods. The affected restaurants which were found operating were ordered to close as they were not compliant.

Furthermore the Department advise consumers to be vigilant of suspected excessive pricing of essential consumables. In terms of the Regulations and directives, which were promulgated to protect consumers and customers from unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust and improper commercial practices during the national disaster, businesses may not charge excessive price to the detriment of consumers and customers.

"We will continue to monitor businesses/retailers (inclusive of spazashops) to ensure that they comply with the regulation and directives. Goods that have been classified as essential goods, includes amongst them toilet papers, hand sanitizers, facial masks, disinfectants cleaners, surgical gloves and masks, disinfectant wipes, antiseptic liquids, all-purpose cleaners, baby formula, disposable nappies, bleach, cooking oil, bleach, rice maize meal, pasta, sugar long life milk, canned and frozen vegetables, canned, frozen and fresh meat, chicken and fish and bottled water," said Mr Edwin Letsogo: Director: Consumer Affairs.

Moreover Department has noted that some spaza-shops especially in villages and townships are selling prohibited goods such as cigarettes and non-groceries.

"We advise them to refrain from such acts as the law will take its cause and lead to closure of such businesses", Letsogo.

DEDECT urges consumers to be careful of some supply of sanitizers, other disinfectants and cleaning materials which are not labelled or South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) approved as they may pose danger to their health and safety. These also includes home-made concoctions and mixtures that appear on social media which have not been clinically tested.

Consumers who observe upsurge on prices of the above goods, unlabeled products and re-packaged products should immediately contact Consumer Affairs Office @ dedectcovid19@nwpg.gov.za, facebook: @nwdedect , twitter NWPG_Dedect.