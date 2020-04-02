Africa: One in Four Women Is Not Free to Say No to Sex, UN Research Finds

Photo: UNFPA Mali
Laws in Mali protect women's access to maternal health care. But the data show that, in some places, there is a gulf between laws and women's realities.
1 April 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Ellen Wulfhorst

New York — Being free to refuse sex is key to women's empowerment, UNFPA says

Only about half the world's women can make their own decisions on sexual consent and health care, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning such limited rights stand in the way of gender equality.

One in four women were not free to say no to sex, and a higher proportion were unable to make their own decisions about health care, according to a study by the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) that found women's rights declining in some countries.

Achieving gender equality by 2030 was one of the global goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to tackle social ills like poverty and conflict.

"Women's ability to make decisions on reproductive health, contraceptive use and sexual relations is pivotal to gender equality and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights," the UNFPA said in the report.

The UNFPA looked at women's access to health care and whether they could make their own decisions on contraception and say no to sex, said Emilie Filmer-Wilson, UNFPA human rights adviser.

Just 55% of women were able to say yes to all three questions, according to survey data collected from 57 countries, Filmer-Wilson said.

"If she can make those decisions in all three areas, that woman is seen as empowered," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In one in 10 countries, women must be married to get maternity health care, and more than 25% of countries have age restrictions for access to contraception and require married women to get their husband's consent for an abortion, the research said.

Factors affecting women's abilities to make their own decision included their education levels, the age they married and the views of their husbands, Filmer-Wilson said.

"For the general public, I think it's a wake-up call," she said. "We've got more work to do in terms of women's empowerment."

The research also found that three-quarters of the countries it studied had laws in place to guarantee women's rights, but those laws may exist in countries with cultural or religious customs and practices that restricted their rights.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst. Editing by Claire Cozens. The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, and covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

More on This
One in Four Women Not Free to Say No to Sex, UN Research Finds
As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages, Women and Girls Are Even More At Risk
International Women's Day 2020 - We Have a Long Way to Go
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.