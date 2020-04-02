Rwanda: Rider Nsengimana Set to Join SACA Team

The 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion Jean Bosco Nsengimana is set to join Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA Team) on a two year-deal.

According to SACA Team's coach Adrien Niyonshuti, only coronavirus is stopping Nsengimana from penning the contract.

"We have agreed to everything and he is now our rider, we are waiting for this pandemic to end so that he signs the contract but everything is in place" Niyonshuti said

"We are building a strong team which will be tough to beat in the future. Getting a solid and experienced rider like Nsengimana is very great achievement on our side and I believe he will help us to raise the level of the young riders in our camp" the former Rwandan international rider added.

Speaking to The New Times, Nsengimana said that he is looking forward to representing his new club on the international stage alongside the many youngsters at SACA who are hungry for success.

"Joining SACA is good for me and a very big achievement in my cycling career. Every rider wants to keep improving. At SACA, I look forward to helping the young riders. I want to teach them about hard work and make sure that they all become professionals." Nsengimana said

"I also want to return to the top level. Competing at the top level means a lot to any cyclist especially if you attend international races." Nsengimana added.

Prior to joining SACA, Nsegimana has been riding for Benediction Club Ignite since 2012.

Adrien Niyonshuti's SACA team became the second Rwandan cycling club to compete at the international level as an UCI Continental Team.

At this year's Tour du Rwanda, SACA were first-time participants but their rider, Moise Mugisha finished in second place, just 54 seconds behind the winner, Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion.

The SACA Team roster for the 2020 season announced by coach Niyonshuti, include, Ally Fidèle Dukuzumuremyi, Jean Eric Habimana, Jean Baptiste Nsabimana, Seth Hakizimana, Eugène Gashiramanga, Swayibou Kagibwami, Jean Pierre Niyonshuti, Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Shemu Nsengiyumva, Ramadhan Nizeyimana, Nshimyumuremyi and Moise Mugisha.