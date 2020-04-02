Somalia: Ex-Premier Nur Adde Dies in UK Hospital

Somalia ex-Transitional Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein alias Nur Adde died earlier Wednesday in London.

His son, Mr Mohamed Nur Hassan, confirmed in a statement that the former premier died at the Kings College Hospital, where he had been treated for coronavirus for two weeks.

He also said that his father would be buried in London later Wednesday.

Records indicate that Mr Adde was born in Mogadishu in 1930 and had most of his education in the city, before joining the Somali Police Force.

Following his death, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo declared three days of national mourning.

"Realising the efforts of the deceased for his country and people, I hereby declare three days of national mourning, lowering the national flag to half mast," said the president in a statement issued Wednesday by Villa Somalia.