Kenya: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 81 as 22 More Test Positive

Kenya has confirmed 22 more coronavirus cases bringing the national total to 81.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 13 of the new patients are male and nine are female.

The patients include 18 Kenyans, two Pakistani and two Cameroonian citizens, CS Kagwe said Wednesday afternoon during the daily coronavirus briefing.

The Health minister further said that 21 of the new cases were in quarantine.

Four new counties recorded their first coronavirus cases including Kiambu, Murang'a, Machakos and Nyamira.

During the briefing, Mr Kagwe said the World Bank has approved US$50 million to support Kenya's war against coronavirus.

Kenya reported its first coronavirus case on March 13. Since then, one patient has died and two other have fully recovered from Covid-19.

The two Covid-19 survivors, identified as Brenda and Brian, made the first public appearance Wednesday in a live video call with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the live chat, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to help stop the deadly virus.