Kenya: Wazito Captain Urges Kenyan Footballers to Stay Safe and Fit

1 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Wazito FC captain Bernard Odhiambo has urged Kenyan footballers to ensure they stay safe and observe measures set out by the government to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

With the league halted, most teams have urged the players to work out from home and the Kenyan International also urges his colleagues to ensure they are in top shape even though it remains unclear when the league will resume.

"It is obviously a very difficult time for everyone due to the deadly COVID-19 disease. It is time for us to be self-disciplined; be safe, sanitise and always keep fit by training indoors to stay in shape as we wait for the league to resume," he said.

The former Vihiga United defender, who was a surprise inclusion in the Harambee Stars squad for AFCON 2019, is currently undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery to repair a completely torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars also recently revealed they had sent out home workout programmes for all its players.

"Working from home is a bit tricky because of this pandemic the world is going through. But again it's fun at the same time because we get to tag along with our families who get to experience what we do on a daily," team captain Anthony "Muki" Kimani said.

Wazito are currently 13th on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings with 20 points having played 23 matches.

