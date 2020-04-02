Tanzania: Farmers Urged to Defy Covid-19 Threat

2 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Minister for Agriculture, Natural Resources, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Mmanga Mjengo Mjawir has urged farmers to properly utilize the current rain season to plant, particularly fast-maturing crops to boost the country's food security.

The minister encouraged the farmers to defy the disruption of Coronavirus pandemic and work diligently to improve their production.

"Coronavirus pandemic is attempting to disrupt our normal life, let's fight to win it. Having sufficient food in the country is another weapon. I ask farmers to continue growing crops," the minister said in a statement to farmers.

He said despite challenges caused by the COVID-19, other activities such as farming must continue, particularly in crops which mature in a short time, "We have rain now; Let us use it."

Mr Mjawir said there are many farmers who can grow crops during the ongoing rains in their respective areas, including vegetables and fruits for home consumption and for income. He said it is also an opportunity to cultivate drought-resistant crops such as sorghum and cassava among others.

Several farmers, including Mzee Ali Hassan reacted to the minister's call, saying it is an important reminder, but still in some areas the rains are insufficient, with a shortage of extension officers who are important in advising farmers. "But we are doing what we can with the available rain," he said.

Mr Hassan observed that the government should do more to stop the spread of COVID-19 because it is a big threat to the well-being of the people, and it can also affect agriculture.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.