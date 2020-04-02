Africa: COVID-19, Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 5 (1 April 2020)

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
People wear masks on March 29, 2020 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the Ranch Resort. The group had been repatriated from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,
2 April 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Situation Update

Cases 3766, Deaths 95

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to rapidly evolve on the African continent. Since our last situation report on 25 March 2020 (External Situation Report 4), four new countries in the WHO African Region, including Botswana, Burundi, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leonne have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases. Forty-two (89%) out of 47 Member States of the WHO African Region are now affected.

The number of cases and deaths has more than doubled since our last report, with 2 050 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths reported in the WHO African Region. As of 1 April 2020, a cumulative total of 3 766 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 95 deaths (case fatality ratio 2.5%) have been reported across the 42 affected countries in the region.

Figure 1 shows the temporal distribution of cases by country. The most affected countries in the WHO African Region are: South Africa (1 353 cases), Algeria (584 cases), Burkina Faso (261 cases), Senegal (175 cases), Cote d’Ivoire (169 cases) and Ghana (152). Together, these countries account for 72% of the cases reported in the region. Figures 2 and 3 show the temporal and geographical distribution of cases in the six most affected countries.

Information on sex and age is currently available for 523 and 513 cases, respectively. The male to female ratio among the confirmed cases is 1.5, and the median age is 41 years old (range: 0 - 88). The distribution of cases according to age and sex is presented in figure 4; overall, older males continue to be disproportionately affected by this outbreak.

Click here for full Situation Report

Read the original article on WHO.

More on This
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Nigeria Records First Coronavirus Case
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Mining Houses' Response to COVID-19
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade
COVID-19 Patients With Hypertension Advised to Stay on Medication
COVID-19 - South Africans Share Sanitation, Water Access Fears
Zimbabwe Goes Into 21-Day Lockdown to Combat Spread of COVID-19
How COVID-19 is Affecting Conflict-Affected Africa
Uganda Govt Orders Two-Week Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Tanzania Records First COVID-19 Death
Kenya Records a Spike in Pneumonia Cases Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Update: Things You Need to Know to Reduce COVID-19
Museveni Suspends Uganda's Public Transport Over COVID-19
Rise of COVID-19 Cases Raises Fear of Full-Blown Crisis in Africa
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage
COVID-19 - African Development Bank Unveils U.S.$3 Billion Bond
Kenya Has First COVID-19 Death as Number of New Cases Rise
UN Calls for Global Ceasefire to Focus on Covid-19 Fight
Fake News Obstructs Africa's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 WhatsApp Helpline Helps Millions Monitor Pandemic
Kenyatta Issues a Nationwide Curfew in War on COVID-19
Fear as New Locust Swarms Invade Kenya
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
COVID-19 Provokes Anti-Traveller Sentiment in Cameroon
African Sports Events, Camps Take Backseat as COVID-19 Spreads
Here's How COVID-19 Is Impacting Kenya
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Dear South Africans, COVID-19 is Life-Changing
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
COVID-19 - How Close Are We to Quick Tests, Treatment, Vaccine?
Africa's Soccer Body Suspends Qualifiers Over COVID-19
Mnangagwa Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster in Zimbabwe
Controversy Around Liberia's First Confirmed Coronavirus Case
Ethiopia Bans Public Events as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Kenyans Arrested For Fake COVID-19 Tests, Information
Rwanda Confirms Four More COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
SADC Goes Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
Calls for Calm as Nigeria Confirms Second Coronavirus Case
'Serious Losses' to South African Tourism Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Has African Leaders Adopting New Greeting Style
Nigeria Disease Control Boss in 'Self-Isolation' After China Trip
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.