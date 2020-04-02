South Africa: Five in Isolation After Alexandra Registers First Case of Covid-19

Five people who were in contact with a man from Alexandra, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have been placed in isolation by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Close contacts of a resident from Alexandra in Johannesburg - who fled to Limpopo after he was tested for Covid-19 - have been placed in precautionary isolation by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health, Kwarra Kekana, said the resident, who is considered to be patient zero for Alexandra fled to Limpopo after he was tested for the virus.

While he was in Limpopo, he received the news that he had tested positive. Kekana said they are struggling to obtain information on the case as the patient was not being helpful. He was arrested in Limpopo and placed in a hospital. "He is uncooperative with regards to information, but the reports we get is that he possibly contracted the virus from his employer," she said.

"We tested five of his close contacts. They are all from Alexandra, but not necessarily living with him," she said, adding that depending on their results, more people will be tested. She said all five will be kept in quarantine, pending their...