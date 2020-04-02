South Africa: Five in Isolation After Alexandra Registers First Case of Covid-19

2 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Five people who were in contact with a man from Alexandra, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have been placed in isolation by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Close contacts of a resident from Alexandra in Johannesburg - who fled to Limpopo after he was tested for Covid-19 - have been placed in precautionary isolation by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health, Kwarra Kekana, said the resident, who is considered to be patient zero for Alexandra fled to Limpopo after he was tested for the virus.

While he was in Limpopo, he received the news that he had tested positive. Kekana said they are struggling to obtain information on the case as the patient was not being helpful. He was arrested in Limpopo and placed in a hospital. "He is uncooperative with regards to information, but the reports we get is that he possibly contracted the virus from his employer," she said.

"We tested five of his close contacts. They are all from Alexandra, but not necessarily living with him," she said, adding that depending on their results, more people will be tested. She said all five will be kept in quarantine, pending their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.