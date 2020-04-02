Rwanda: Kwibuka26 - Media Welcomes Role in Commemoration

2 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

As the genocide commemoration period is drawing closer, The National Commission for fight against Genocide (CNLG) has announced some changes to the commemoration activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes will effectively affect the communal discussions that usually attract big gatherings during the commemoration.

Instead the talks will be streamed on local media channels.

The New Times talked to some media practitioners to find out how the decision was welcomed and their particular role in the commemoration period.

Martin Semukanya, the Chief Editor at Contact TV, welcomed the idea and asserts that it won't daunt the attention given to the period.

"This is very reasonable because there is no way that the commemoration can take place during such challenging times. Additionally, in my opinion, it won't reduce the attention given to the commemoration period as the media is such an influencing tool," he says.

However, the former SABC news editor requests media houses that are to stream the programmes (including his) more time for ideas from citizens who will not be present in the studio.

Justin Mugabo, the Director of Isango Star considers the pre-genocide and post-genocide periods as a desert and a garden respectively. He adds that the media has a role to construct all of the afore-mentioned.

"If the nation has this kind of transformation, the broadcasting channels have a hand in this. They have taught citizens to live in harmony and abide by the government guidelines. So, if the media played such a role before, why can't they play it today?" he wonders.

These initiatives of broadcasting human-interest stories and programs comprise citizen journalism, said Emmanuel Mugisha, Executive Secretary of Rwanda Media Commission (RMC).

"To build a professional and accountable journalism, we need to adhere to those kinds of guidelines. We will take the lead in live-streaming the talks being held by the government and at the same time fight fake news which is spread by those who do not wish Rwandans good", he said.

CNLG announced that all the talks will be broadcast on national media houses as well as other willing broadcasters.

All talk shows will be aired daily from 3 to 4:30 PM. The commemoration week normally starts from April 7 until 13 followed by 100 days of memorial that end in July.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.