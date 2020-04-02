South Africa: Public Sector Unions to Escalate Their Dispute Over Salary Increases

analysis

The unions say the Department of Public Service and Administration, which administers public sector wage agreements, hasn't formally decided on whether to renege on the wage agreement or pay up workers.

In theory, the government is still bound by a 2018 agreement entered into with 1.2 million public sector workers to pay them inflation-beating salary increases, which undermines its herculean plan to cut the ballooning wage bill.

This is because the government had a deadline of Wednesday 1 April 2020 to either renege on the wage agreement or fulfil the promise it made to pay public sector workers salary increases.

The wage agreement spans three years and was signed in 2018 at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council, where the government and public sector unions negotiate terms of employment. The year 2020 is the last leg of the agreement.

Under the agreement, workers at levels one to eight - mainly general workers and support staff - would be paid increases of the projected consumer price index (CPI or inflation) plus 1%. The pay of workers in higher-income categories of levels nine to 16 - mainly assistant directors up to directors-general - would rise by projected CPI plus 0.5%.

Finance Minister...