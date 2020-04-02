Namibia: Long Queues As Shoppers Maintain Social Distance

1 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

LONG queues outside most shops at Keetmanshoop have become the norm as shoppers adhere to social distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most shops have also introduced strict guidelines in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, allowing a limited number of shoppers into shops at any one time.

Supermarket retailer Shoprite has resorted to putting shopping trollies between each customer in order to maintain the required social distance of at least one metre.

Other local shops have introduced markers on the floor to help shoppers keep a distance of one metre from one another.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.