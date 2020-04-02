Namibia: Long Queues As Shoppers Maintain Social Distance

LONG queues outside most shops at Keetmanshoop have become the norm as shoppers adhere to social distancing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most shops have also introduced strict guidelines in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, allowing a limited number of shoppers into shops at any one time.

Supermarket retailer Shoprite has resorted to putting shopping trollies between each customer in order to maintain the required social distance of at least one metre.

Other local shops have introduced markers on the floor to help shoppers keep a distance of one metre from one another.