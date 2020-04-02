Namibia: Police Discourage Unnecessary Movement

1 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ndanki Kahiurika

THE Police commander for the Khomas region, commissioner Joseph Shikongo, yesterday warned members of the public against moving around unnecessarily.

He said the only people exempted from this directive are those who are part of essential services.

Shikongo said police officers have already been deployed on the streets of Windhoek to ensure that the state of emergency regulations are observed following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

To pass through these checkpoints, members of the public are expected to produce a permit or give reasons why they are moving around.

Shikongo said they are not entirely stopping people from going to see doctors, visiting banks or moving house, among others.

"This is a state of emergency and it is not a curfew. People must adhere to lockdown regulations. Stay at home. Practise passenger restrictions in public transport and taxis. There will be punishment and fines for those who are defiant," said the regional commander.

President Hage Geingob announced a state of emergency on 24 March 2020 after the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to six.

The state of emergency means that stricter and aggressive measures to contain the spread of the virus are implemented, such as limiting movement and putting the country on lockdown. On 28 March, the government gazetted the regulations for the state of emergency, which includes the lockdown of Erongo and Khomas (including Rehoboth and Okahandja), closure of schools and higher education institutions.

The list includes the banning of large public gatherings of more than 10 people, the prohibition of travel and permit requirements as well as restrictions in the movement of people.

"For the duration of the lockdown, every person must be confined to his or her place of residence, except for performing critical services, obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting pharmacies, food supply stores, courts or banks or for physical exercise," read the regulations.

