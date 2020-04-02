Tanzania: Speaker Job Ndugai Blocks Opposition Speech in Parliament

1 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Sharon Sauwa .co.tz

Dodoma — Speaker of Parliament has today blocked the opposition camp's speech on the Office of the Prime Minister saying the document had several irregularities that breached parliamentary rules and guidelines.

The speech was supposed to be read by Kawe MP Halima Mdee on behalf of head of opposition Freeman Mbowe today April 1.

According to the speaker, the speech was prepared in a haste and some of the issues raised were baseless accusations such as the claim that Parliament owes former Singida MP Tundu Lissu unpaid salaries.

"Parliament does not owe Lissu a single cent and as far as allegations that Mr Mbowe who is the head of opposition is not receiving some of his entitlements is not true," said Mr Ndugai.

He added: This has now become a trend with speeches from the opposition camp, they sometimes attack personalities including the president and the judiciary.

According to him such irregularities cannot be tolerated.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

