Tanzania Confirms Another Covid-19 Case

1 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — Tanzania has today confirmed one more coronavirus cases bringing the national total to 20.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu in statement released to the public said the confirmed case who tested positive is a 42-year-old female American national.

This now brings the number of cases to 20 out of which 17 are still continuing with treatment, two have healed whereas one died on March 31.

The patients are spread out in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Arusha and Kagera.

Tanzania first recorded a covid-19 case a fortnight ago in Arusha after a Tanzanian national who had returned from Belgium tested positive.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

