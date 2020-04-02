Sudan: Secretary Pompeo's Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

2 April 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok today. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hamdok reaffirmed the importance of a successful democratic transition in Sudan and the importance of moving forward with appointment of a Transitional Legislative Council and civilian governors. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and its efforts to build a lasting peace in Sudan. The two leaders continued discussions regarding the policy and statutory requirements for consideration of rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hamdok discussed the COVID-19 global pandemic and U.S.-Sudanese cooperation to combat the virus.

