Botswana: Amos Reveals His Forbes 30 Roadmap

Gaborone — Botswana's only Olympic medalist and 800m runner, Nijel Amos has revealed his roadmap for the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit scheduled for December, 2020 in Gaborone and Kasane.

Amos is among the four young Batswana, who have made the cut into the exclusive Forbes 30 under 30 alumni.

The 30 inspirational elite entrepreneurs and game changers will be joined by 570 other youth entrepreneurs from around the world, at the summit, which will be held in Africa for the first time.

According to a media release from Fan'Mo Sports Agency, Amos (26), who is based in Oregon, USA, will use the Forbes platform as a launching pad to further propel his passion for developing other young athletes in Botswana.

It says Amos indicated that his Forbes inclusion came at the right time in his career, as he was now more experienced and wiser, compared to when he started this journey at secondary school.

The release quotes him as saying despite the fact that Botswana has participated at the Olympics several times, it was yet to produce another medalist, and this is what inspires him to provide as much support as possible, to help build winning athletes.

It said he believes that together with other stakeholders, such as the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA), the Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA), the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) and the Botswana Tertiary Sports Association (BOTESSA), they will select a pool of 50 top athletes in the country to train with him for a week.

The release adds that he will also give them motivational talks, to assist them to enhance their passion and talent on the field, which will be part of a documentary that will premiere after the Olympics next year.

"I am privileged to be considered an inspiration to many, including aspiring professional sportsmen and women.

I am determined to use this platform, together with my international exposure and experience as an athlete, to positively impact the lives of my fellow Batswana and hopefully assist in helping them acclimatise.

Having been through the pressures at world stage, I hope I can make a difference in that regard," he is quoted as saying.

According to the release, Amos hopes to also build a preschool for underprivileged children in a location in Botswana to be revealed at a later stage.

"Education is the key to life. I attribute my success to the education I received from the government, and I believe this has moulded me into the professional athlete I am today.

Early childhood education is particularly vital, as it is the foundation to one's basic education. I therefore look forward to working with equally passionate private sector entities and other well-wishers, to build a centre, specifically targeting underprivileged children, whose parents cannot afford to take them to preschool," he is quoted as saying.

Amos paid tribute to the President and the government of the Republic of Botswana, for making it possible for young Batswana entrepreneurs to be part of the Forbes 30 under 30 Summit, on home ground.

He also congratulated his fellow participants, Newman Ramatokwane, Thobo Kathola and Tony Dos Mautsu for being selected among the many talented and visionary young Batswana, who applied for consideration. Amos' nomination was orchestrated and managed by a local sport Agency, Fan'Mo Sports Agency. BOPA

Source : BOPA