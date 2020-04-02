Zimbabwe: Thorngrove Hospital Receives Donation to Help Fight COVID-19

2 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Four local organisations Wednesday came to the rescue of Bulawayo's Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, which has been designated as a COVID-19 isolation centre, through donations of an assortment of goods to fight the global pandemic.

Just like Harare's Wilkins Hospital, Thorngrove desperately needs rehabilitation and modification in order to meet standards required of a COVID-19 centre.

Health workers at the isolation centre are also at a constant risk of contracting the dreaded disease as they are working without Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

As a way of assisting the hospital fight the scourge, Chroride Zimbabwe has pledged to solar power the centre.

Bulawayo Babies and Thuthuka Matebeleland Trust also donated masks and groceries respectively while Rainbow Hotel chipped in with linen.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Isolation centre Wednesday, Bulawayo City Council Mayor Solomon Mguni thanked the organisations for their good gesture.

"I am humbled to be able to receive donations this morning from four partners of the city of Bulawayo who are very concerned and have taken a step towards improving the city's ability to mitigate the various impacts likely to be caused by the coronavirus," said Mayor Mguni.

The mayor paid tribute to the Bulawayo community for practising World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended COVID-19 prevention behavioural standards.

"From the daily updates I receive, I am aware that as at yesterday (Tuesday), the city of Bulawayo did not have any cases of people who have tested positive for the COVID-19.

"We are grateful to God. I commend you and ask you to continue to be disciplined and ensure that we practise social distancing and the washing of hands," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

